Updated January 9th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

'Jai Shree Ram' Echoes in Indore High Court as Lawyers Perform Lord Ram’s Maha Aarti

The lawyers also carried out a ‘Kalash Yatra’ inside the premises, as a mark of devotion towards the upcoming sacred event in Ayodhya.

Abhishek Tiwari
Indore: Slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ echoed in the premises of Indore High Court on Tuesday, when a large crowd of lawyers, practicing in the court, gathered under a tree to recite Hanuman Chalisa. The lawyers also carried out a ‘Kalash Yatra’ inside the premises, as a mark of devotion towards the upcoming sacred event in Ayodhya.

As the day for the historic ‘Pran Pratistha’ at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple is inching closer, the enthusiasm, fervour and passion across the country and beyond has surged many folds. On Tuesday, the high court premises in Indore witnessed the same spirit, when the Bajrang Dal officials reached the court premises.

The lawyers took out time from their work and carried out a ‘Kalash Yatra’ inside the court premises in large number along with the officials of Bajrang Dal. During the yatra, they expressed their pleasure on the upcoming consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and chanted slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

Later, they gathered under a tree in the court premises and ‘Maha Aarti of Lord Ram’ was performed. They also recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ during the event.

Invitation was also given to all the advocates including the officials of High Court Bar Association to visit Ayodhya on January 22.
 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

