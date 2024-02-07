The university and its affiliated institutions will remain closed till 2:30 pm on Monday in lieu of the consecration ceremony, a circular issued by JMI University, stated. | Image: JMI/Official Website

Advertisement

New Delhi: As government offices, private institutions and universities across the states are announcing holiday in the wake of Ram Temple consecration ceremony, scheduled for Monday, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in the national capital also announced that it will remain closed for half-a-day on 22 January, on account of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha in the holy city of Ayodhya.

The university and its affiliated institutions will remain closed till 2:30 pm on Monday in lieu of the consecration ceremony, a circular issued by the Office of Registrar at the JMI University on late Friday evening, stated.

Advertisement

The university and its affiliated institutions will remain closed till 2:30 pm on Monday in lieu of the consecration ceremony, a circular issued by the Office of Registrar at the JMI University, stated.

Earlier during the day, the first image of the Ram Lalla idol became public as anticipation built up for the consecration ceremony. The 51-inch idol – carved in black stone sourced from Karnataka – has its eyes covered with a piece of yellow cloth and is adorned with a garland of roses.

Rituals at the temple continued today in the lead up to the grand ceremony, with a Vishwa Hindu Parishad official telling news agency PTI that “already established deities, including that of Lord Ganesh, were worshipped [during the day], and recitals from the Vedas [also took place]”.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the January 22 ‘pran pratishtha” – the ceremony to consecrate the idol. The temple is expected to open to the public the next day.