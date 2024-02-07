Advertisement

Ramban: A massive fire broke out in the market area in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) leading to a panic like situation in the area. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday night in a market establishment situated in the Ukhral area of Ramban district.

On information, the local police team along with the fire brigade team rushed to the spot and efforts to control the fire were initiated.

According to the police sources, the reason for the fire is not known yet. The fire was so massive that it spread over to nearby shops in the area.

It is being said that there are no reports of any casualties during the fire. The process to douse the fire is underway.

Further details are awaited.

