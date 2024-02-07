English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 00:22 IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Massive Fire Broke Out in Ramban's Market Area

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday night in a market establishment situated in the Ukhral area of Ramban district.

Digital Desk
Fire in building
Fire broke out in market area of J&K's Ramban | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ramban: A massive fire broke out in the market area in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) leading to a panic like situation in the area. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday night in a market establishment situated in the Ukhral area of Ramban district.

On information, the local police team along with the fire brigade team rushed to the spot and efforts to control the fire were initiated.

Advertisement

According to the police sources, the reason for the fire is not known yet. The fire was so massive that it spread over to nearby shops in the area.

It is being said that there are no reports of any casualties during the fire. The process to douse the fire is underway.

Advertisement

Further details are awaited. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 00:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli requests BCCI to be withdrawn from first 2 IND vs ENG Tests

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  2. Hamas proposes 3 stage 135-day truce for freeing hostages

    World13 minutes ago

  3. 70% of devices to be AI-native by 2026: Lenovo

    Tech 14 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video: Coffee Served in Ice-Cream Cones Gains Popularity| Watch

    Info16 minutes ago

  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24: UP Yoddhas Go Down to Tamil Thalaivas

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement