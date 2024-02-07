Updated January 21st, 2024 at 00:22 IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Massive Fire Broke Out in Ramban's Market Area
The incident reportedly took place on Saturday night in a market establishment situated in the Ukhral area of Ramban district.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Ramban: A massive fire broke out in the market area in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) leading to a panic like situation in the area. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday night in a market establishment situated in the Ukhral area of Ramban district.
On information, the local police team along with the fire brigade team rushed to the spot and efforts to control the fire were initiated.
Advertisement
According to the police sources, the reason for the fire is not known yet. The fire was so massive that it spread over to nearby shops in the area.
It is being said that there are no reports of any casualties during the fire. The process to douse the fire is underway.
Advertisement
Further details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published January 21st, 2024 at 00:22 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
70% of devices to be AI-native by 2026: LenovoTech 14 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.