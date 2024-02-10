Advertisement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conductded a series of raids across Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) at over a dozen locations, and especially in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The raids are aimed at addressing concerns related to the radicalisation of youth and the potential for carrying out attacks. Raids are underway at the office of Islamic Model High School in Gujjar area of Jammu.

The case under investigation involves allegations of orchestrating the radicalisation process to incite violence, as well as facilitating the large-scale recruitment of individuals into terror groups.

The raids started at around 7 am today and are underway. The individuals being raided are believed to have connections with Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), which has been banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The agency is investigating links between the individuals and separatist and terrorist outfits, as well as their involvement in terror funding in J&K.

The NIA also carried out raids at two houses belonging to Ameeri Jamat Sheikh Ghulam Hassan in Tarigam, and Sayar Ahmad Reshi in Kahrote Kulgam, who are affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami. Another Ameeri Jamat individual was raided in Soura, Srinagar by the NIA.

Terror groups, especially their separatist wings have been accused of engaging in separatist and secessionist activities.

NIA had suo moto registered a case on February 5, 2021, and revealed that terror groups have been collecting money ostensibly for charitable purposes, such as promotion of health and education.

The terror organisations have instead been using the collected funds for carrying out unlawful activities. They have been collecting money, both within and outside India, through donations, particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal.

They have been using the funds used for carrying out violent and secessionist activities, and also channeling them to proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others.