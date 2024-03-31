×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 21:13 IST

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Reopens For Traffic After Multiple Landslides

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended for over 15 hours due to landslides triggered by overnight rains at a few places in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
  • 2 min read
Banihal: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended for over 15 hours due to landslides triggered by overnight rains at a few places in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said. Hundreds of stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards their respective destinations after the route was cleared around 4 pm, the traffic department officials said. The 270-km-long highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

The highway was closed for vehicular movement following a massive landslide at Kishtwari Pather near Banihal around midnight, and a mudslide and shooting stones at Mehar-Cafeteria Morh near Ramban town, the officials said.

A truck was damaged after it was hit by a rock that rolled down a hillock at Panthiyal in Ramban late on Saturday evening. The truck driver and his helper escaped unhurt, they said.

The traffic department has said that no heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed on the highway from 4 am on Monday to 7 am on Tuesday in view of "urgent repairs and upgradation of the airstrip stretch" near Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"Light motor vehicles (LMV) shall be diverted to the old national highway alignment between Alistop and Doonipora, including Wanpoh, Khanabal, Batengoo, Padshahi Bagh and Bijbihara. Truck drivers are advised to avoid their journey on the highway from 4 am on April 1 (Monday) to 7 am on April 2 (Tuesday)," the department said. 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 21:13 IST

