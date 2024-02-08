Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to be closed for 6 hours on THESE days | Details inside

Advertisement

In a scheduled maintenance operation, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) is set to undergo a temporary closure for six hours on two consecutive nights, starting from January 16/17 to January 17/18. The closure, spanning from 12 AM to 6 AM, is necessary to facilitate repair work in the T5 tunnel, focusing on the installation of jet fans. Additionally, during this period, grider launching at MNB-19 will also be undertaken as part of the highway's infrastructure improvement efforts.

Based on the recommendation of Project Director, NHAI, PIU Ramban, vide above-quoted reference and in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the of the general populace/travelers/drivers, sanction is hereby granted in favour of NHAI for taking six-hour traffic haltage, the notification read.

