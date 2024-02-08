Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

J&K: Drought Scare in Valley? Historic Jama Masjid Hosts Special Prayer For Relief

A respite is expected on January 13th in Jammu, with a slight improvement in visibility and a reduction in dense fog.

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Special Congregational Prayer Held in Historic Jama Masjid as Kashmir Unites for Rain and Mercy
Kashmir Unites in Special Congregational Prayer at Historic Jama Masjid Amidst Alarming Dry Spell | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 

New Delhi:  In a bid to seek divine intervention amidst the ongoing dry spell, historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar organized a special congregational prayer known as "Salatul Istisqa". 

The prayer aimed at invoking Allah's forgiveness and mercy to bring an end to the alarming drought-like conditions that have gripped Kashmir valley. 

Describing the situation as "extremely alarming," Anjuman Auqaf of Jamia Masjid urged Kashmiris to unite in their plea for divine intervention. "I fervently prayed for rain, a divine intervention to wash away the worries etched on the faces of our people," said Ghulam Qadir, a devotee at Jamia Masjid, Srinagar. 

"In the midst of the "Salatul Istisqa", my heart poured out its plea for rain, for relief from the unyielding dry spell. I trust that our prayers are not in vain and Allah will answer in His wisdom," said Farooq Ahmed, another devotee at Jamia Masjid. Meanwhile, Imams and religious scholars too conducted special prayers locally to address the pressing issue of harsh weather conditions. As the dry spell persists, weather department here has recorded an increase in day temperatures. 

Banihal- known as 'Gateway to Kashmir' surpassed its all-time record, reaching 23.4 degrees Celsius, highlighting the severity of the prolonged dry spell. Meteorological department, Srinagar noted that previous years with similar dry spells, that include 2018, 2016, and 2015, exhibited comparable trends in maximum temperatures. MeT officials revealed that due to the prolonged dry spells, many stations recorded temperatures 6-8 degree Celsius above normal. 

Officials said that Banihal's temperature of 23.4°C on January 11 broke the previous all-time record set in 2003. In contrast, areas shrouded in dense fog, including Jammu, Samba, and Kathua, recorded temperatures 9 to 10 degrees Celsius below normal on January 11. 

Despite expectations of feeble Western Disturbances (WDs) on January 12th and 17th evening, dry weather is predicted to persist until January 20th. MeT officials further anticipates generally cloudy weather with light snow over isolated higher reaches under the influence of these WDs. However, a respite is expected on January 13th in Jammu, with a slight improvement in visibility and a reduction in dense fog. 

Cold day conditions are going to redevelop from January 13th to 16th. Amid these weather challenges, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.0 degree Celsius on Thursday, reflecting the freezing weather conditions that have compounded the impact of the prolonged dry spell.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

