Updated January 17th, 2024 at 11:01 IST

J&K Echoes Call For Public Holiday And Dry Day For Ram Temple Inauguration on Jan 22

Request has also been made to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to instruct the Department to ensure uninterrupted power supply throughout the region on Jan 22.

Gursimran Singh
Chorus Grows to Declare Jan 22 a Public Holiday, Dry-day across Jammu and Kashmir
Chorus Grows to Declare Jan 22 a Public Holiday, Dry-day across Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu & Kashmir: As the Pran Pratistha for Ram Temple is scheduled to take place in Ayodhya on January 22, the chorus for public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir is growing as several political and social groups have urged J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to declare public holiday on January 22, 2024, in honour of the historic Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya. The demand also sought ban on sale of liquor and non-veg across the Union Territory of January 22.

Uddhav Bala Saheb Thackeray Unit of Shiv Sena has urged that January 22 should be declared a public holiday. Shiv Sena State chief Manish Sahni told Republic that the inauguration of the Prabhu Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya is taking place January 22 and respecting the religious sentiments of the people, Jammu and Kashmir Government should declare a public holiday on this auspicious occasion in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have sent written request to the Chief Secretary and Divisional Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir regarding these demands. It is for the religious sentiments of people of the country that there should be public holiday and we hope that J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Administration will announce public holiday," he added.

Social Activist and former General Secretary of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu Gaurav Gupta has also urged to declare public holiday on January 22. Gaurav Gupta said that he has sent a representation to the Raj Bhawan to consider the sentiments of the people and declare January 22 as a public holiday throughout Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

Social, Political groups also sought ban on meat and wine shops across Jammu and Kashmir on January 22

In both the representation to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary J&K, they have urged LG Manoj Sinha to direct the concerned authorities to facilitate the closure of meat and wine shops across Jammu and Kashmir besides declaring 22 Jan as a dry day.

Request has also been made to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to instruct the Department to ensure uninterrupted power supply throughout the region on January 22 so as enhance the overall experience of the auspicious day, ensuring that residents can partake in the celebrations without any disruptions.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 11:01 IST

