English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 20:04 IST

J’khand: Officers Directed to Inform Govt if Served Summons by Agencies Outside State

These new SOPs will only be implemented for the government officials in case the summon is issued to them by any agency which is not from the state.

Abhishek Tiwari
Jharkhand Cabinet
Jharkhand Cabinet approved new SOPs for the state government officials after ED's action. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ranchi: Amid the Enforcement Directorate’s summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other state government officials in the ongoing investigation in the land scam case, the state cabinet on Tuesday approved standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the government officials.

Under the newly formulated SOPs, if any state officer receives a summon from any of the agency, which is outside the state, then that particular officer will have to immediately inform the Cabinet, their department head and the state’s vigilance department.

Advertisement

Notably, these SOPs will only be implemented for the government officials in case the summon is issued to them by any agency which is not from the state. A notification was issued by the Chief Secretary of the state to all the officials across the state.

Meanwhile, this step by the state government is being considered as an action by the Hemant Soren government against the central probe agencies in the state. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 20:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Discussion on Interim Budget 2024-25 to Resume in RS Today

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. BJP Seeks Probe Against Tejashwi for 'Consuming Liquor' in Bihar

    India News28 minutes ago

  3. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World29 minutes ago

  4. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News29 minutes ago

  5. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement