Ranchi: Amid the Enforcement Directorate’s summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other state government officials in the ongoing investigation in the land scam case, the state cabinet on Tuesday approved standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the government officials.

Under the newly formulated SOPs, if any state officer receives a summon from any of the agency, which is outside the state, then that particular officer will have to immediately inform the Cabinet, their department head and the state’s vigilance department.

Notably, these SOPs will only be implemented for the government officials in case the summon is issued to them by any agency which is not from the state. A notification was issued by the Chief Secretary of the state to all the officials across the state.

Meanwhile, this step by the state government is being considered as an action by the Hemant Soren government against the central probe agencies in the state.

