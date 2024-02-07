Advertisement

Bengaluru: After the Keragodu flag controversy in Karnataka’s Mandya district, another controversy has erupted in the state’s Uttara Kannada district, wherein Veer Savarkar’s nameplate and saffron flag were removed by the police. The incident sparked a major row, as it surfaced in the area leading to a massive protest by the local residents.

According to the information, the incident allegedly occurred in Bhatkal's Tenginagundi near beach, where a major protest was staged over the removal of nameplates of ‘Veer Savarkar Circle’ and the removal of the saffron flag by the police near Tenginagundi Beach.

Earlier row had erupted in Mandya District over removal of religious flag

The latest episode from Uttara Kannada surfaced amid the political dust kicked up by the flag row in Keragodu village in Mandya district. A massive protest was staged by the local residents alleging that the permission was granted to erect the flag post on the government land falling under its administration.

Meanwhile, the BJP workers and panchayat members are outraged by the Gram Panchayat PDO's actions removing the nameplate and the saffron flag. It is being said that the Hindu activists led by BJP leader Govinda Nayakan staged a demonstration in front of Tenginagundi Panchayat.

Reports suggest that Veer Savarkar's nameplate was installed with the approval of the Panchayat. However, the police clarified that they were there to only assist the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) and Tehsildar of Bhatkal, during the removal of the name plate and saffron flag. It was being claimed that no permission was granted from the gram panchayat for the installation of the nameplate and flagpole near the fence.

On the other hand, the protesters have produced the permission letters to the authorities, which was sought on February 5, 2022.



