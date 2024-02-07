Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 08:59 IST

Kangana Ranaut-Javed Akhtar Case: Bombay High Court Dismisses Emergency Actress’ Plea

The Bombay High Court has dismissed Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking a stay on Javed Akhtar's defamation complaint proceedings. Know more about the case.

Shweta Parande
Kangana Ranaut
HC dismisses Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking stay on Javed Akhtar's defamation complaint proceedings | Image:Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court dismissed Bollywood actress and director Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking a stay on the proceedings of a defamation complaint against her by Hindi cinema lyricist and scriptwriter Javed Akhtar.

The HC bench observed that the stay sought by Kangana Ranaut could not be granted, as the trial in the Akhtar complaint case had commenced.

Advertisement

In January 2024, Kangana Ranaut had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on Javed Akhtar's criminal defamation complaint.

Akhtar had filed the defamation suit in 2020, and Kangana in turn had filed a cross-complaint against the writer.

Advertisement

"The trial in the complaint by Akhtar has already commenced. The applicant (Kangana Ranaut) has preferred this application at a belated stage. (Javed) Akhtar's complaint is first in point of time and process (notice) has been issued. Considering the factual matrix, no relief can be granted," the court observed.

The defamation case against Ranaut is being heard before the magistrate in Andheri in north Mumbai. However, the sessions court stayed the ‘Emergency’ actress’ complaint against the ‘Sholay’ writer.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut had requested for both the cases to be heard together. 

Javed Akhtar opposed Kangana’s petition and said that she has sought a stay on the proceedings to delay it.

Advertisement

Akhtar claimed that Ranaut had tried to defame and damage his "immaculate reputation" when she named him in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in an interview with a news channel in July 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput died in June 2020 under mysterious circumstances.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut in 2021 filed a counter-complaint for criminal intimidation and insult to modesty against Javed Akhtar before a magistrate's court. She cited a 2016 meeting with the writer at his residence in Mumbai, where he allegedly tried to intimidate her into apologising to a co-star.

With inputs from PTI.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 08:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News23 minutes ago

  5. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement