Bengaluru:In a pivotal move, the Labour Department is set to overhaul the standing order concerning employment for Kannadigas and individuals with disabilities in agreements with entrepreneurs establishing businesses in the state. Labour Minister Santosh Lad has directed officials to take necessary action for this change, emphasizing that the government's aspirations will only be realized when industries enter into agreements.

With an anticipated creation of 15 lakh jobs through investment conferences and government-signed agreements, the government is actively working to ensure increased job opportunities for Kannadigas.

The Sarojini Mahishi report has been identified as a key solution to address employment concerns, prompting changes to suit current expectations. The report recommends language laws and employment policies, making campus selection for Kannadigas in the private sector mandatory and requiring knowledge of the Kannada language for clerks in state banks.

"As many as 15 lakh jobs are expected to be created through investment conferences held on various occasions and agreements signed by the government. That is why the government has started making efforts to ensure that more jobs are available to Kannadigas", said sources to Republic.

Mahishi report is the solution!

Government approval is mandatory for the recruitment of outsiders in government enterprises in the state. SSLC is mandatory in the state to avoid recruitment of outsiders in the selection of apprentices. Appointment of Kannadigas in contract recruitment. If 100 posts are appointed in any industry, there should be a Kannada representative in the selection committee.

The government has also been advised to launch a state portal on the lines of the central government's employees and news from the state government. Similarly, the Centre has given some suggestions to the government in its revised report. Formulation of a clear employment policy, ensuring that bank examinations are held in regional languages, reservation of '%' and 'posts' for locals and making Kannada compulsory at the Regional Office of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in Bengaluru.

Government prepared for contingencies!

A government official speaking to Republic on the condition of anonymity said that "The government has recognised that if there is a change in the existing order to provide reservation to Kannadigas in the private sector, it is natural to oppose it. If there is such opposition, a decision will be taken to make changes in the cabinet itself."

Reserved for the specially abled!

5% reservation will be given to the disabled in government jobs. The reservation has come into effect in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict. However, in the 2019 order, the word 'not less than 5 per cent' has been inserted. As a result, the specially abled are not getting their quota of reservation. Therefore, 5% of the posts will be compulsorily reserved.

How to create employment?

According to the Dr Sarojini Mahishi report, in industries with more than 50 workers, 65 per cent of A category, 80 per cent of B category posts and 100 per cent of C and D category posts should be reserved for Kannadigas. However, due to lobbying by businessmen and industry organisations, the report has not been fully implemented even after 40 years of its implementation. The word 'on priority' has been inserted in the order issued by the State Government. Now, the mahishi report has been implemented by removing the word 'on priority' and adding the word 'compulsorily' to Kannadigas.

What's the criteria for one to be classified as a Kannadiga?

When it comes to compulsory employment for Kannadigas, the question arises as to who are Kannadigas? It has also been instructed to clearly state the same in the standing order. The condition is that Kannada should be the mother tongue, should have written and passed from 1st to 10th standard or should have studied in Kannada medium from 1st to 10th standard.