Guwahati: In a testament to cultural resilience and tribal unity, the Karbi Youth Festival (KYF), the Northeast's largest and oldest ethnic celebration, has reached its golden jubilee milestone this year. Commencing on January 12, the week-long festival, known for promoting culture, tradition, and ethnic harmony, has evolved from a humble beginning in 1974 to become a symbol of grandeur in the region.

The KYF, initiated by the Karbi Cultural Society, has transcended its local roots to attract participation not only from Assam but various northeastern tribes. Horen Singh Bey, MP of Diphu Lok Sabha constituency, emphasized that beyond its cultural significance, the festival has become a catalyst for peace and unity among diverse ethnic groups.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Horen Singh Bey, MP of Diphu Lok Sabha constituency, said that the festival in itself has now turned into a festival promoting not only culture and tradition of the region, but also by bridging the gap between various ethnic groups, it is promoting peace and harmony.

"It's a matter of pride that what started as a small club event way back in 1974 has turned so big today that the President of India will be gracing the festival," Horen Singh Bey said adding that it itself is a big testimony to the immense contribution of the festival to the nation and the Northeastern region in particular.

Ritesh Inghi, Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, highlighting the 50th edition of the KYF said that the event purely sponsored by public donation, is now the main festival of Karbi Anglong cutting across all religions, caste, creed and community.

"Karbi Youth Festival unites all. That was the motto 50 years back and that will continue to be our motto in the future," Ritesh said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang who has been playing a major role in magnifying the magnitude of the festival in the last 10 years said that Karbi Riso-Nimso Rong Aje, as it is locally called is now at par with any international event. "It started in this location from a small hut that housed the Karbi Cultural Society and now the festival spreads over Two sq kilometer area spanning over 500 acres and we are expanding it. Is there any other festival so big," he said in his own trademark style.

"Karbi Youth Festival was envisioned by our leaders 50 years back in such a manner keeping in view not only the Karbi society, but all the tribes living in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council area and its adjoining region so that long lasting peace and harmony can be achieved. Today we are celebrating the fruits of the seeds they sowed," Tuliram Ronghang said.

The festival encompasses grand festivities, including a trade fair, cultural programs, fashion shows, adventure sports, and daily performances by a diverse array of artists.