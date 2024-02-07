Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 13:08 IST

Karnataka Faces Drought Emergency Ahead of Summer, Drinking Water Shortage Looms Across 236 Taluks

The water levels in major dams like KRS, Tungabhadra, Alamatti, Basavasagara, Hidakal, Markandeya, Bhadra, and several minor reservoirs continue to decrease.

Prajwal Prasad
Karnataka Faces Drought Emergency Ahead of Summer, Drinking Water Shortage Looms Across 236 Taluks
Karnataka Faces Drought Emergency Ahead of Summer, Drinking Water Shortage Looms Across 236 Taluks | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Bengaluru: As many as 236 taluks spanning across 31 districts in the state of Karnataka have been officially declared drought-hit. The depleting water level in reservoirs, attributed to a lack of rainfall, is causing increasing concern. Groundwater levels have fallen, resulting in the drying up of borewells and a looming water scarcity threat even before the arrival of summer. Recognising the severity of the situation, the state government has directed district authorities to prioritise drinking water facilities over agriculture.

A localised task force has been established, holding regular meetings to ensure an uninterrupted water supply. However, despite these efforts, the water levels in major dams like KRS, Tungabhadra, Alamatti, Basavasagara, Hidakal, Markandeya, Bhadra, and several minor reservoirs continue to decrease. Additionally, the flow of water in rivers originating from the foothills of the Western Ghats is on the decline.

Hydrologist Venugopal said that water from multi-purpose dams, such as Gerusoppa and Ghataprabha, utilised for power generation, is being diverted for electricity generation. “The heatwave is increasing even before the summer coupled with an increased evaporation rate in the reservoirs, is expected to exacerbate the shortage of drinking water,” he added.

Rural areas, heavily dependent on borewells for drinking water, are grappling with power outages, leading to insufficient water supply. Water tanks are rapidly drying up, intensifying the challenges faced by villagers, including the need for water for their livestock.

Bengaluru to face water scarcity too!

Adding to the complexity, a government official from the irrigation department, speaking on the condition of anonymity, highlighted concerns about the water supply to Bengaluru. While Cauvery river water is currently being supplied to meet the drinking water needs of the city, the official expressed fears of a potential disruption in water supply to Bengaluru in April. This apprehension arises from the necessity to release water to other districts, coupled with the obligation to supply water to Tamil Nadu, contributing to water storage.

Multifaceted water crisis in Karnataka:

  1. Drinking water problems have already surfaced in most districts, prompting the use of private borewells for water supply in villages.
  2. Dams are experiencing a decline in water levels, leading to a cessation of water supply for agricultural use. While some towns face no drinking water problems, hilly areas are witnessing intensified challenges.
  3. District administrations are urging the populace to use water sparingly, anticipating potential water scarcity.
  4. Permanent drinking water schemes are yet to be implemented, resulting in irregular water supply schedules in some areas.
  5. If water scarcity intensifies in certain districts, tenders will be issued for water supply through tankers. Residents in the Malaprabha canal basin will be allowed to use it for drinking water purposes.
  6. To address future water scarcity, private borewells have been identified for drilling and water supply in rural areas.
Published February 5th, 2024 at 13:08 IST

