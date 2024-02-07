A private hospital in Karnataka's Vijayapura district announced free delivery of newborns at its facility between January 18 and January 22. | Image: Unsplash

Vijayapura: A private hospital in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Thursday announced free delivery of newborns at its facility between January 18 and January 22, to mark the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

"Starting from today, delivery of all the new born babies at our hospital will be done for free till January 22 to celebrate 'Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha' which will be held this Monday in Ayodhya, 'Shri Siddeshwar Loka Kalyana Charitable Trust', which runs the JSS Super Speciality Hospital, reportedly announced.

"It's a huge occasion and we wanted to contribute in a significant way. So we decided that all deliveries happening at our hospital for the specified period of five days will be done free of cost," an official of the hospital told PTI, adding: “So far, we have performed seven deliveries free-of-cost”.

Terming the initiative as “Ayodhya Celebration”, Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said, “If a delivery takes place at JSS hospital from January 18, 2024 to January 22, then the male child born at the hospital will be considered as [an incarnation] of [Lord] Rama and the newborn female child will be considered as [an incarnation] of Sita”.

"The delivery will be done free of cost. Jai Shri Ram," Yatnal wrote on social media platform 'X'.