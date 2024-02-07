Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Karnataka Hospital Announces Free Delivery of Newborns to Mark Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

A private hospital in Karnataka's Vijayapura district announced free delivery of newborns at its facility between January 18 and January 22.

Digital Desk
A private hospital in Karnataka's Vijayapura district announced free delivery of newborns at its facility between January 18 and January 22.
A private hospital in Karnataka's Vijayapura district announced free delivery of newborns at its facility between January 18 and January 22. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vijayapura: A private hospital in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Thursday announced free delivery of newborns at its facility between January 18 and January 22, to mark the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

"Starting from today, delivery of all the new born babies at our hospital will be done for free till January 22 to celebrate 'Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha' which will be held this Monday in Ayodhya, 'Shri Siddeshwar Loka Kalyana Charitable Trust', which runs the JSS Super Speciality Hospital, reportedly announced.

Advertisement

"It's a huge occasion and we wanted to contribute in a significant way. So we decided that all deliveries happening at our hospital for the specified period of five days will be done free of cost," an official of the hospital told PTI, adding: “So far, we have performed seven deliveries free-of-cost”.

Terming the initiative as “Ayodhya Celebration”, Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said, “If a delivery takes place at JSS hospital from January 18, 2024 to January 22, then the male child born at the hospital will be considered as [an incarnation] of [Lord] Rama and the newborn female child will be considered as [an incarnation] of Sita”. 

Advertisement

"The delivery will be done free of cost. Jai Shri Ram," Yatnal wrote on social media platform 'X'. 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  2. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News32 minutes ago

  3. Toni Kroos to EXIT Real Madrid and move to Juventus: Reports

    Sports 44 minutes ago

  4. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    Worldan hour ago

  5. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement