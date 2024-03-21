×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 17:18 IST

Karti Chidambaram Took Rs 50L Bribe Through Close Aide In Chinese Visa Case: ED

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday alleged that Congress MP Karti Chidambaram took a Rs 50 lakh bribe through a close aide for getting sanction of the Union home ministry for reuse of visas for Chinese personnel by a company that was establishing a power plant in Punjab.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Karti Chidambaram Took Rs 50L Bribe Through Close Aide In Chinese Visa Case: ED
Karti Chidambaram Took Rs 50L Bribe Through Close Aide In Chinese Visa Case: ED | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday alleged that Congress MP Karti Chidambaram took a Rs 50 lakh bribe through a close aide for getting sanction of the Union home ministry for reuse of visas for Chinese personnel by a company that was establishing a power plant in Punjab.

It also claimed that this alleged bribe was pumped into a company, of which Karti had control, through a "fictitious" cash transaction.

Advertisement

The 52-year-old MP represents the Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu and the agency has recorded his statement in the case multiple times.

He told PTI that his lawyers will respond to these charges in the court during trial.

Advertisement

The federal agency made these allegations in a charge sheet filed against Karti, a company alleged to be promoted by him-- Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited, his alleged close aide and accountant S Bhaskararaman, the company where Chinese workers were deployed --Talwandi Sabo Power Limited -- and others.

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi took cognisance of the prosecution complaint on March 19. It has summoned all the accused listed in the charge sheet, including Karti, to appear before it on April 15.

Advertisement

The other accused include Padam Dugar, Vikas Makharia, Mansoor Siddiqi and Dugar Housing Ltd.

Probe found that "Karti P Chidambaram took illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh through his close aide S Bhaskararaman for getting the approval for reuse of Chinese visas by the company named Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, which was establishing a power project at Mansa in Punjab." "Officials of the company approached Karti P Chidambaram for getting the approval for reuse of visas from the Ministry of Home Affairs wherein his father was Home Minister (senior Congress leader P Chidambaram)," the ED alleged in a statement.

Advertisement

The purported modus operandi adopted in the case was that the company paid Rs 50 lakh through cheque to an entry operator in the garb of fictitious services, it claimed.

"The entry operator in turn paid Rs 50 lakh cash to S Bhaskararaman, a close associate of Karti Chidambaram and the latter subsequently invested this cash of Rs 50 lakh in Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited, a company controlled by Karti P Chidambaram," the agency alleged.

Advertisement

The ED claimed that the value of Rs 50 lakh so invested increased to Rs 1.59 crore over a period of time which is the "proceeds of crime" as per provisions of the PMLA.

The MP earlier has said that the ED probe in this case was a "fishing and roving" enquiry and that he has submitted all documents to the agency.

Advertisement

He had called the case "most bogus", asserting he was "certain that he never facilitated even a single Chinese national in their visa process, let alone 250." He had said this case was an attempt to target his father P Chidambaram through him.

The money laundering case of the ED stems from a CBI FIR.

Advertisement

The probe pertains to allegations of Rs 50 lakh being paid as kickbacks to Karti and Bhaskararaman by a top executive of Vedanta group company Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. (TSPL), according to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR.

According to the CBI, the work for setting up the power project was being executed by a Chinese company and was running behind schedule.

Advertisement

A TSPL executive had sought re-issuance of project visas for 263 Chinese workers for which Rs 50 lakh allegedly exchanged hands, according to the CBI FIR.

The CBI had last year raided the premises of the Chidamabram family and arrested Bhaskararaman even as Karti Chidambaram was questioned by it.

Advertisement

This is the third money laundering probe against Karti with the INX Media and Aircel-Maxis cases being probed by the ED for some years now.

Karti has been charge sheeted in these two cases by the agency in the past.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 17:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

2 minutes ago
Elephant

Kerala Elephant PIL

4 minutes ago
arrested

Assistant SI beaten

5 minutes ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva Shoot

6 minutes ago
Fire Breaks Out at a Society in Greater Noida

BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out

6 minutes ago
Texas church shooting

Youth Shot in Patna

8 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin halving

11 minutes ago
Mukesh Khanna on Shaktimaan casting

Mukesh On Shaktimaan

13 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

CSK statement on MSD

15 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's legacy

18 minutes ago
Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana and Richa

19 minutes ago
A glimpse of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

IPL 2024 Stadiums

21 minutes ago
Karnataka Woman, Toddler’s Body Dumped in Mandya Lake; Case Registered

Karnataka Shocker

24 minutes ago
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, is ranked third among the top five banks with a market cap of Rs 6.78 lakh crore. SBI's net profit was hit by one time wage and pension provision of Rs 7,100 crore

Electoral bonds data

28 minutes ago
skin care

Benefits of Gua Sha

30 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

No Relief For Kejriwal

32 minutes ago
RC16

Sanjay Dutt In RC 16?

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  3. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News6 hours ago

  4. 'Brahmanvad se Azadi': Anti-Brahmin Slogans Echo At JNU Campus

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Ask ED To Not Take Coercive Action: Kejriwal Moves Fresh Plea to Court

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo