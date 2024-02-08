English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

Kashmir's Oasis in Peril: Environmental Crisis Grips Pristine Water Bodies Amid Urbanization

The consequences of water body degradation extend beyond local boundaries, posing direct threats to downstream river basins, water quality, and flooding dynamic

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
"Kashmir's Idyllic Waters Threatened: Urbanization Sparks Environmental Crisis
Kashmir's Oasis in Peril: Environmental Crisis Grips Pristine Water Bodies Amid Urbanization | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Jammu & Kashmir : The picturesque Kashmir Valley, celebrated for its stunning landscapes and clear water bodies, is confronting a severe environmental crisis due to unrelenting urbanization. Over a thousand vital water bodies are in peril, posing threats to both the ecology and economy of the region.

Factors such as pollution, deforestation-induced siltation, and over exploitation have resulted in a significant decline in water ecosystems, jeopardizing the livelihoods of thousands.

Asia's largest freshwater lake, Wular Lake, serves as a stark example of this troubling trend, witnessing a drastic 45 percent reduction in its area since 1911.

Primary culprits identified include agricultural expansion and the proliferation of willow tree plantations, endangering the livelihoods of around 32,000 families, including 2,300 fisher households.

Local fishermen have expressed concerns about the diminishing size of Wular Lake, emphasizing the impact on their livelihoods. Despite the challenges, there is optimism that ongoing conservation efforts, including scientific willow removal and silt excavation, will rejuvenate the lake, promoting tourism and creating local job opportunities.

“The shrinking of the lake is impacting our livelihoods. Nonetheless, we have faith that the current conservation initiatives will not just revive Wular Lake but also act as a driver for tourism, generating significant local employment opportunities,” said Noor Mohammad, a fisherman.

Simultaneously, ‘Khushal Sar Lake’ in Srinagar faces degradation due to encroachment through illegal construction and landfilling. Unchecked urban expansion in Srinagar and surrounding areas has led to the erosion of over 50 percent of water bodies in the last century.

Urgent and sustainable urban planning is deemed crucial to preserving the region's ecological balance.

The consequences of water body degradation extend beyond local boundaries, posing direct threats to downstream river basins, water quality, and flooding dynamics.

"Witnessing the disappearance of our beloved water bodies is more than losing landscapes; it represents nature's silent plea,” said Amjad Ali, a local.

Experts advocate for robust conservation measures, drawing on expertise in hydrology, limnology, and socio-economics.

“Confronting the challenges to our water bodies requires a comprehensive approach. By skillfully navigating these hurdles, we simultaneously safeguard our ecological balance and unlock sustainable tourism opportunities, catalyzing the economic rejuvenation of the region," said Saima Khan, an environmentalist.

As Kashmir grapples with the consequences of a century marked by urbanization, a resounding call for immediate action echoes. The necessity to preserve these water bodies goes beyond local boundaries, evolving into a global mandate to safeguard the delicate balance of nature.
 

 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

