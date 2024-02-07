Renowned destinations, including the ski resort Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pir Ki Gali, Shopian, Doodhpathri, Kishtawar and Gurez were all painted white with the snowflakes. | Image: Republic Digital/Younis Khaliq

Advertisement

Jammu: Kashmir bid farewell to a prolonged dry spell as a blanket of fresh snowfall covered its picturesque landscapes, bringing relief to locals and sparking excitement in the tourism industry. Renowned destinations, including the ski resort Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pir Ki Gali, Shopian, Doodhpathri, Kishtawar and Gurez were all painted white with the snowflakes.

The Meteorological Department, anticipating a major weather shift from January 29 onwards, issued a comprehensive advisory to caution travellers about possible road closures in higher reaches and key passes, including the Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna, Zojila, and the strategic Razdan Pass, which is usually closed for vehicular movement during winter due to heavy snowfall. However, this year, the pass will remain open on account of the previously-experienced dry spell.

Advertisement

Razdan Pass, which is at an elevation of 3,556 meters (11,667 feet), is the only route connecting Gurez with the rest of the world. It holds strategic importance, connecting remote and far-flung areas, including those near the Line of Control, with the district headquarters of Bandipora. "Travellers should plan their journeys accordingly if they are considering commuting through Razdan Pass, Sinthan Pass, and(or) other strategic locations," advised Director Meteorological Department, Mukhtar Ahmed.

Meanwhile, the critical Mughal Road, connecting the Kashmir Valley with the Pir Panjal range, has been closed for traffic, following a fresh round of snowfall. Overnight, several inches of snow accumulated around the 'Pir Ki Gali' area on the highway, prompting authorities to implement precautionary measures and suspend vehicular movement.

Advertisement

While the plains, including the summer capital Srinagar, witnessed occasional sunshine, the Meteorological Department predicts "light snowfall at isolated higher reaches towards late evening on January 27."

Ahmed further told Republic, "January 28-29 is expected to bring cloudy weather, with a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow over many places."

Advertisement

"The precipitation is expected to increase between January 30 and 31, followed by a possibility of light rain and snow at many places between February 1 and 2," he added.

Meanwhile, snowfall not only brought joy to the locals but also sparked excitement among tourism players who are optimistic about an increase in the tourists footfall.

Advertisement

"Tourists bring life to our resorts and the snowfall brings tourists. The snow not only adorns the mountains and plains but also brings smiles to our faces as we gear up to welcome visitors," Ali Mohammad, a local hotel owner, told Republic.

"Snowfall doesn't just bring economic opportunities; it fosters a spirit of hospitality and warmth that defines the heart of Kashmir," said Ghulam Qadir, a local taxi driver.

Advertisement

Minimum temperatures have experienced an upswing, with Srinagar recording a low of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in south Kashmir, witnessed a minimum temperature of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, while the famous ski resort Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius. Qazigund, the gateway to Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius, indicating milder conditions.

With numerous locations draped in a snowy, winter cloak, both residents and visitors await the unfolding chapters of this snowy tale, embracing the magic that winter brings to the Kashmir Valley every year."

