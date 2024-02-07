English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

After Long Wait, Fresh Glimpse of Snow in Gulmarg Mesmerises Locals

Kashmir bid farewell to a prolonged dry spell as a blanket of fresh snowfall covered its picturesque landscapes.

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Renowned destinations, including the ski resort Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pir Ki Gali, Shopian, Doodhpathri, Kishtawar and Gurez were all painted white with the snowflakes.
Renowned destinations, including the ski resort Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pir Ki Gali, Shopian, Doodhpathri, Kishtawar and Gurez were all painted white with the snowflakes. | Image:Republic Digital/Younis Khaliq
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Jammu: Kashmir bid farewell to a prolonged dry spell as a blanket of fresh snowfall covered its picturesque landscapes, bringing relief to locals and sparking excitement in the tourism industry. Renowned destinations, including the ski resort Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pir Ki Gali, Shopian, Doodhpathri, Kishtawar and Gurez were all painted white with the snowflakes.

The Meteorological Department, anticipating a major weather shift from January 29 onwards, issued a comprehensive advisory to caution travellers about possible road closures in higher reaches and key passes, including the Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna, Zojila, and the strategic Razdan Pass, which is usually closed for vehicular movement during winter due to heavy snowfall. However, this year, the pass will remain open on account of the previously-experienced dry spell.

Advertisement

Razdan Pass, which is at an elevation of 3,556 meters (11,667 feet), is the only route connecting Gurez with the rest of the world. It holds strategic importance, connecting remote and far-flung areas, including those near the Line of Control, with the district headquarters of Bandipora. "Travellers should plan their journeys accordingly if they are considering commuting through Razdan Pass, Sinthan Pass, and(or) other strategic locations," advised Director Meteorological Department, Mukhtar Ahmed.

Meanwhile, the critical Mughal Road, connecting the Kashmir Valley with the Pir Panjal range, has been closed for traffic, following a fresh round of snowfall. Overnight, several inches of snow accumulated around the 'Pir Ki Gali' area on the highway, prompting authorities to implement precautionary measures and suspend vehicular movement.

Advertisement

While the plains, including the summer capital Srinagar, witnessed occasional sunshine, the Meteorological Department predicts "light snowfall at isolated higher reaches towards late evening on January 27."

Ahmed further told Republic, "January 28-29 is expected to bring cloudy weather, with a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow over many places."  

Advertisement

"The precipitation is expected to increase between January 30 and 31, followed by a possibility of light rain and snow at many places between February 1 and 2," he added.

Meanwhile, snowfall not only brought joy to the locals but also sparked excitement among tourism players who are optimistic about an increase in the tourists footfall.

Advertisement

"Tourists bring life to our resorts and the snowfall brings tourists. The snow not only adorns the mountains and plains but also brings smiles to our faces as we gear up to welcome visitors," Ali Mohammad, a local hotel owner, told Republic.

"Snowfall doesn't just bring economic opportunities; it fosters a spirit of hospitality and warmth that defines the heart of Kashmir," said Ghulam Qadir, a local taxi driver.

Advertisement

Minimum temperatures have experienced an upswing, with Srinagar recording a low of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in south Kashmir, witnessed a minimum temperature of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, while the famous ski resort Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius. Qazigund, the gateway to Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius, indicating milder conditions.

With numerous locations draped in a snowy, winter cloak, both residents and visitors await the unfolding chapters of this snowy tale, embracing the magic that winter brings to the Kashmir Valley every year."
 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CM PUNK to be active on WWE television; Here's his exciting NEW ROLE

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Move over SUPERMAN, Aiden Markram takes a unique BIRDMAN catch

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. Shivpal Yadav Rejects Speculation, Claims RLD to Remain with INDI bloc

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  5. RRR Fever Continues, Cameron Left Spellbound By Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement