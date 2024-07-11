Published 17:36 IST, July 11th 2024
Kathua Ambush: Security Forces Intensify Search, More Detained For Questioning
Since the attack on Monday, that killed five army personnel and injured as many, 60 people have been detained for questioning, including three individuals suspected of providing food and shelter to the terrorists, the officials said.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kathua Ambush: Security Forces Intensify Search, More Detained For Questioning | Image: ANI
