Published 23:59 IST, July 10th 2024

Kathua Manhunt: Truck Driver and 50 Others Detained After Deadly Army Ambush

According to officials, the truck, which was initially close behind the ill-fated army vehicles on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar mountainous road slowed down near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar when the terrorists opened fire from two different directions. Five army personnel were killed in the ambush.