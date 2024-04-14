×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 17:37 IST

Kerala: Two Men Found Dead Due To Suspected Drug Overdose

The Police have recovered syringes from the scene and found two of them dead while the third one is unconscious. Investigation is on.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala: Two Men Found Dead Due To Suspected Drug Overdose
Kerala: Two Men Found Dead Due To Suspected Drug Overdose | Image:Pixabay/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kozhikode: Two men were found dead in a vacant piece of land while a third was found unconscious next to them on Friday due to suspected drug overdose in this north Kerala district, police said.

The matter came to light when local people found the two bodies in the vacant private property near Nellacherry here under the Edachery police station limit.

Advertisement

Police said they have recovered syringes, indicating the potential involvement of illicit substances.

"We found two of them dead while the third person was alive. He has now been admitted to a nearby hospital. We have recovered syringes from the scene. The investigation is on," police said.

Advertisement

The deceased were Randeep (28) and Akshay (27), police said, adding they were from Kozhikode district. 

(Inputs taken from PTI)

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 17:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Students

More focus on quality edu

2 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

2 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

3 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

4 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

5 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

6 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

6 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

6 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

6 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

6 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

14 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

16 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

18 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

18 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

21 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

22 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

22 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo