×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Kota Fake Kidnapping Case: Woman Wanted to Flee to Russia For Medical Education

Kavya Dhakad's confession about the motive behind her fake abduction came during the police interrogation after she and her friend Harshit were brought here from Indore on Wednesday for questioning in the case, they said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kota Fake Kidnapping Case: Woman Wanted to Flee to Russia For Medical Education
Kota Fake Kidnapping Case: Woman Wanted to Flee to Russia For Medical Education | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Kota: The Madhya Pradesh-based woman who had faked her kidnapping here allegedly to raise Rs 30 lakh did so to go to Russia for medical education, police said on Wednesday. Kavya Dhakad's confession about the motive behind her fake abduction came during the police interrogation after she and her friend Harshit were brought here from Indore on Wednesday for questioning in the case, they said.

The duo, who were missing for more than a fortnight, were traced at Indore on Tuesday by the Madhya Pradesh police who handed them over to the Rajasthan police, she added.

Advertisement

Kavya, a resident of Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, told the police that a YouTube video inspired her to hatch the kidnapping plan, the police said.

According to police, a probe was launched to trace the woman after her father Raghuveer Dhakad lodged a complaint at the Vigyan Nagar police station here on March 18 alleging that Kavya had been abducted.

Advertisement

During investigation, it was revealed that Kavya came to Kota on August 2, 2023 with her mother who had left after enrolling her in coaching classes and making stay arrangements in a hostel, Kota (City) SP Amrita Duhan said.

However, Kavya spent only three days here and moved to Indore where she had been living ever since with her two male friends, she said.

Advertisement

The woman had been sending pictures and messages to dupe her parents into believing that she was still in Rajasthan’s coaching hub, according to Kota police, Duhan said.

Recently, her parents who stay in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri were shocked after receiving a ransom demand of Rs 30 lakh and pictures of their daughter with her hands and feet tied, following which Raghuveer approached the police, she said.

Advertisement

Upon interrogation, Kavya told the police that she thought she would be unable to crack the medical entrance exam which would upset her parents, the SP said.

Therefore, with help of Harshit, the woman fabricated the ransom story in Indore to arrange money for admission to a MBBS course in Russia. She had planned to return to India only after completing her higher education, the officer said.

Advertisement

Kavya and Harshit reached Jaipur on March 18 and allegedly made the ransom call of Rs 30 lakh to her parents after which they returned to Indore the next day.

The duo on March 19 left for Chandigarh from Indore and eventually reached Amritsar, where they stayed in a gurudwara. They finally returned to Indore on March 29.

Advertisement

As soon as the Indore police traced her location, they detained the duo on Tuesday and informed Kota police, the SP city said, adding that further probe in the matter is underway.

The police is seeking legal advice to proceed with action against the duo for faking abduction and they have meanwhile been kept in police custody, Circle Officer at Vigyan Nagar police station Satish Choudhary said. 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KKR

IPL 2024: Points Table

6 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals Player Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw in trouble

15 minutes ago
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal

East Bengal beat Kerala

23 minutes ago
Man travelled from Delhi to Kanpur on the roof of a train

Man on Train's Roof

40 minutes ago
Why Is The Congress Taking Support From PFI-Linked SDPI? | The Debate

#CongSDPISupport

an hour ago
Whatsapp

WhatsApp down

an hour ago
Chamkila Diljit

Diljit On Chamkila Role

an hour ago
European Union

EU eases cloud computing

an hour ago
Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck and Isha Ambani

JLo's New LA Home

an hour ago
MP Girl Kidnapped in Kota

Kota Fake Kidnapping Case

an hour ago
Sunil Narine

Highest IPL Team Totals

an hour ago
Boney Kapoor

Boney On Film's Success

an hour ago
Corset trend

Corset Styling Ideas

an hour ago
sanjay singh

India News LIVE

an hour ago
The Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing 737 output rate

an hour ago
amit shah

Amit Shah

an hour ago
Man Sprays Water For Over 5 Minutes In Guinness World Record Feat

“Human Water Fountain”

an hour ago
Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Who is Angkrish?

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India's first national cybersecurity competition begins in Noida

    Tech 7 hours ago

  2. Mumbai Woman Earning 4 LPA Seeks Groom With 1 Cr Salary, Home in Italy

    India News7 hours ago

  3. MI take note-worthy step to PUNISH Ishan Kishan over indiscipline

    Sports 7 hours ago

  4. MI captain Hardik Pandya's decision-making called out by even Brett Lee

    Sports 9 hours ago

  5. KL Rahul WARNS everyone, reveals how TERRIFYING Mayank Yadav really is

    Sports 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo