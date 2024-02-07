Advertisement

In the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has confirmed the existence of a temple in the premises of the Shahi Idgah mosque that exists adjacent to the Krishna temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

In December 2023, the Allahabad High Court ordered a survey of the Shahi Idgah premises. The Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case is the second temple-mosque dispute the High Court has allowed to conduct a survey over.

The Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case is about a disputed site in Mathura. Petitioners claim that the Shahi Idgah premises adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura has signs suggesting that it was once a Hindu temple.

This is a developing story.