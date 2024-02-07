English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Krishna Janmabhoomi: ASI Confirms Existence of Temple at Shahi Idgah Mosque Premises

In the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute, the ASI has confirmed the existence of a temple in the premises of the Shahi Idgah mosque.

Shweta Parande
Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Mosque
The Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura, UP | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
In the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has confirmed the existence of a temple in the premises of the Shahi Idgah mosque that exists adjacent to the Krishna temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

In December 2023, the Allahabad High Court ordered a survey of the Shahi Idgah premises. The Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case is the second temple-mosque dispute the High Court has allowed to conduct a survey over.

The Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case is about a disputed site in Mathura. Petitioners claim that the Shahi Idgah premises adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura has signs suggesting that it was once a Hindu temple.

This is a developing story.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

