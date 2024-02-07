Updated January 21st, 2024 at 23:48 IST
Exclusive/ As Lord Ram Returns, World Will See Era of Love & Friendship Once Again: Karsevak Kameshwar Chaupal
As Ayodhya regains its lost glory after a 500-year-long wait, Republic spoke with spiritual leaders just a few hours before 'Biggest Moment of India' arrives.
New Delhi: As Ayodhya regains its lost glory after a 500-year-long wait, Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami spoke with historians, spiritual leaders of the Hindu faith, just a few hours before the 'Biggest Moment of India' arrives.
From Jammu to Wayanad, preparations are in full-swing for Lord Ram's grand-homecoming in the Ram Janmabhoomi during the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony, which is set to take place inside the sanctum sanctorum of the newly-constructed Ram Mandir in the holy city of Ayodhya that has been wrapped in flowers and illuminated in lights, to mark an unprecedented moment in the history of Independent India.
Speaking exclusively with Republic ahead of the grand consecration ceremony, First Karsevak Kameshwar Chaupal, who laid the foundation stone of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, said, “The way the scriptures describe the character of Lord Ram, his camaraderie, and the sentiments of affection, Lord Shri Ram united the people in that era with love and friendship”.
“….This connection that endured in the past will also be there in the times to come when Ram Lalla returns to his throne of reign, once again”, Chaupal told Republic, adding, “That is exactly when there will be a visible transformation in the heart of every individual”.
Noting that “most of the people involved in this [Ram Mandir establishment] struggle, especially the key leaders of our Ram Janmabhoomi Movement, aren't here with us today [passed away]”, Chaupal mentioned, “Among those who remain, the majority has already flocked to Ayodhya, with a few of them actively involved in the movement in various capacities”.
Revealing the Temple Trust's plan to “to transform the Ram Temple into a national temple with the support of every state in India, Chaupal said, ”our goal is to make the [Ram] temple even more magnificent and divine".
According to our plan, Chaupal said, “starting from January 26th, we aim to invite every karsevak [volunteer] from each state to witness the grandeur of Ram Lalla and offer them the divine ‘prasad’”.
“Additionally, we will express our gratitude and respect for their [karsevaks'] relentless efforts and struggles, as it is due to their dedication that the construction of this magnificent temple has become a reality today”, a visibly-elated Chaupal told Republic.
Noteworthily, Prime Minister Narendra Modi – a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement – is following strict guidelines as mentioned in the Hindu scriptures, and also following a ‘satvic-diet’ as part of his ritualistic 11-days fasting routine, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha.
January 21st, 2024
