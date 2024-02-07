Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 22:57 IST

Lucknow School Holidays: Classes Up to 8th Grade to Enjoy Extra Two Days Off Till January 20

Kriti Dhingra
Lucknow: In a welcome announcement for students up to eighth grade in Lucknow, the duration of school holidays has been extended by an additional two days amid the cold wave in Uttar Pradesh, Republic has learnt. The students from the ninth to 12th grades, however, will have to continue with their academic schedule without any alteration, according to the latest update issued by the educational authorities.

The decision to extend the holidays for the lower classes – till January 20 –  comes as several states in North India are grappling with intense cold, with a few states even announcing measures to avoid any untoward incidents amid dense fog and low-visibility in some regions. 

The announcement comes as a delightful surprise for many students and parents alike, providing an extra reason to celebrate and make the most of the extended break.  

Published January 18th, 2024 at 21:23 IST

