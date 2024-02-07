Lucknow school students from the ninth to 12th grades, however, will have to continue with their academic schedule without any alteration. | Image: Unsplash

Advertisement

Lucknow: In a welcome announcement for students up to eighth grade in Lucknow, the duration of school holidays has been extended by an additional two days amid the cold wave in Uttar Pradesh, Republic has learnt. The students from the ninth to 12th grades, however, will have to continue with their academic schedule without any alteration, according to the latest update issued by the educational authorities.

The decision to extend the holidays for the lower classes – till January 20 – comes as several states in North India are grappling with intense cold, with a few states even announcing measures to avoid any untoward incidents amid dense fog and low-visibility in some regions.

Advertisement

The decision to extend the holidays for the lower classes – till January 20 – comes as several states in North India are grappling with intense cold.

The announcement comes as a delightful surprise for many students and parents alike, providing an extra reason to celebrate and make the most of the extended break.