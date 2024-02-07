Advertisement

New Delhi: After the historic inauguration of ‘Ram Mandir’ in Ayodhya on January 22, a historic heartwarming decision to introduce a new syllabus on ‘Lord Ram’ for madrasas affiliated to the Uttarakhand Waqf Board. It is being said that the study of ‘Lord Ram’ will commence from the session starting in the month of March as part of the ‘madrasa modernisation programme’.

Shadab Shams, chairman of Uttarakhand Waqf Board , stated that the story of Shri Ram’s life will be taught to the madrasa students besides that of Prophet Mohammad. Shams, who is also a BJP leader, stated that Lord Ram’s values are worth being followed by everyone, irrespective of their religion of faith. He even mentioned that seasoned Muslim clerics have also approved the move.

117 madrasas are under Uttarakhand Waqf Board

Briefing about the same, the Waqf board chairman said that Uttarakhand has 117 madrasas under the waqf board at present. Out of all the 117 madrasas, the new syllabus will initially be introduced in the madrasas in districts like Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital.

This will be initiated in the Madrasas affiliated to the Waqf Board as part of the madrasa modernisation programme from March this year, he said.

Talking about Lord Ram, Shams said, "Someone who gave up the throne and went to the forest to help his father keep a commitment! Who wouldn't want to have a son like Shri Ram."

Quoting 20th century Muslim Philosopher Allama Iqbal, Shams said, "India is proud of the existence of Lord Ram and people consider him as the leader of ‘Hind’. Lord Lakshman and Goddess Sita who accompanied Lord Ram to the forest during ‘vanvaas’, leaving behind the comforts of the kingdom, were also highly inspiring.”

Indian Muslims are not Arabs, Mongols or Afghans: Waqf Board Chairman

Apparently referring to Mughal ruler Auranzeb without taking his name, Shams said, "Who else deserves to be taught to children if not Shri Ram. Shall we tell them the story of a king who imprisoned his own father and beheaded his own brothers?"

He said that the Indian Muslims are not Arabs, Mongols or Afghans and will teach about the cultural icons of India. “We are Hindi Muslims. We will teach our children about our own cultural icons who can instill high moral values in them," he said.

Responding to the question asked, what if the step taken is opposed by members of his own community, Shams said that he was not afraid of the opposition. "If I was afraid of opposition, I would not have been in the BJP despite being a Muslim. I am ready to bow to the weakest if they are right and not afraid of standing against the wrong, however powerful they might be,” he said.

He said that the NCERT books will be introduced in madrasas as well.

