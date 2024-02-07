Advertisement

Mumbai: Two days after logging in 63 new cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has now registered 81 new cases of the virus. One death has also been reported in Pune from the disease.

The latest COVID-19 figures for capital city Mumbai stand at 15, and all these cases are of the Coronavirus sub-variant JN.1. Four other cases of the sub-variant were detected, which were not from Mumbai.

The total number of people affected with the COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 in Maharashtra stood at 451 as of January 17, the state health department revealed.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the 15 patients from Mumbai who were detected with the sub-variant JN.1 showed mild symptoms. Four of the 15 patients also suffered from comorbidities and were admitted to hospital. Now, all 15 patients, consisting of 9 men and 6 women, have recovered from Coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classified the COVID-19 variant Omicron’s sub-variant JN.1 as a “variant of interest” and highly infectious, but which poses “low” public health risk.

According to reports, in Maharashtra, Pune leads in the number of patients found infected by the JN.1 sub-variant, with a figure of 189. Thane has 89 cases so far, Mumbai 37, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar 31, Nagpur 30, Raigad 13, and Solapur and Amravati with 9 each.

In Maharashtra, from December 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024, a total of 537 patients turned positive for COVID-19 out of 11,966 swab samples that were tested.