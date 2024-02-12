Advertisement

Mumbai: Maratha Quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday demanded that a special session of the Maharashtra Assembly should be convened to convert the draft notification on blood relatives of ‘Kunbi Marathas’ into a law, while reaffirming his decision to continue his indefinite fast. Reportedly, this is the fourth time in a year that he has been observing a hunger strike seeking the OBC status for the Maratha community.

The activist on Saturday launched his agitation at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district. He has been observing a hunger strike demanding the inclusion of the Maratha community under the OBC (other backward caste) grouping, for the fourth time on less than a year.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had showed him draft notification

The 40-year-old Manoj Jarange had earlier led a massive march to Mumbai, which culminated on its borders on January 26.

He went back after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde showed him a draft notification, which stated that “sage soyre” or blood relatives of a Maratha person with records to show he belongs to the Kunbi community would also be recognised as Kunbi, an agrarian community that enjoys OBC quota.

“The government should convene a special session of the state legislature in two days and bring legislation concerning 'sage soyare' (blood relatives). The government must issue (OBC) caste certificates to 57 lakh people who possess Kunbi records," he had said on Saturday.

The activist remained steadfast on Sunday with his decision to go ahead with the fast.

He has also demanded that cases registered against protesters from the Maratha community across the state be withdrawn immediately.

(With inputs from PTI)

