Updated March 21st, 2024 at 15:49 IST

Man In UP Village Tied To Tree And Thrashed ,Six Booked

Six people have been booked for allegedly thrashing a man after tying him to a tree in a village here, police said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man In UP Village Tied To Tree And Thrashed ,Six Booked
Man In UP Village Tied To Tree And Thrashed ,Six Booked | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Gonda: Six people have been booked for allegedly thrashing a man after tying him to a tree in a village here, police said on Thursday.

Circle Officer (CO) of Sadar area Shilpa Verma said two men have been arrested in the case and searches are on to nab the remaining.

The matter came to light after a video of the incident surfaced on social media, the police said.

The incident took place Wednesday evening when the victim Anil Kumar had gone to a market for some work and Akhilesh along with five others allegedly caught hold of him, tied him to a tree and thrashed him, the CO said.

Both Kumar and Akhilesh are residents of Sekhui village in Gonda under the Itiyathok police station limits. They had some personal rivalry, Verma said.

An eyewitness made a video of the incident and posted it on social media, she said.

In the video, the victim could be seen being rescued by the locals nearby after the attack.

Based on Kumar's complaint, a case has been registered against six people under the Indian Penal Code Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Verma said.

The main accused Akhilesh and Ramkewal have been arrested and police teams have been formed to nab the four others who are currently at large, she added. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 15:49 IST

