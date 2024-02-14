English
Massive Fire Breaks Out at 2 Factories in Telangana, Several Workers Injured

A senior police official stated that the incident occurred at the factories located in the Pashamylaram Industrial Estate of the Sangareddy district.

Fire at factory
Fire at factory in Telangana | Image:Republic
Sangareddy: A panic-like situation occurred in Telangana’s Sangareddy district after a massive fire reportedly broke out at two factories on Tuesday evening, which resulted in injuring as many as 10 workers working there. On the information, several fire tenders rushed to the spot and an effort to douse the fire was initiated.

A senior police official stated that the incident occurred at a factory located in the Pashamylaram Industrial Estate of the Sangareddy district, following which the fire spread to a nearby factory. As per reports, around 10 persons sustained burn injuries, who were shifted to a nearby hospital for the treatment.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot

It is being said that the condition of a few injured workers was critical, who have been sent to a government hospital in Hyderabad.

According to the reports, the workers were injured in a reactor blast at Vardhaman Solvents and Chemicals Private Limited located at Pashamylaram Industrial Area. It is being said that the reactor blast resulted in a massive fire in the factory, with the fire spreading to the nearby Vanamali Organics Private Limited company.

Immediately a message was passed to the fire department and the local police. The fire brigade team at once rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. In an effort to control the fire, which was spread in a very wide area across the two factories, fire tenders from Patancheru, Sangareddy, Sadasivapet and BHEL rushed to the spot and started efforts to control the fire.

The police are investigating the incident to ascertain the cause of the reactor blast. 
 

