New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a paint factory in Outer North district of Delhi on Thursday evening resulting in the death of three workers working at the factory. Apart from the three dead, at least three other workers also got seriously injured in the incident. As per the police, the incident occurred at a paint factory located under the jurisdiction of Alipur police station.

On information the teams of fire department and the local police reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

Police are taking legal action

According to the fire department, the incident was reported at 5.25 pm on Thursday at a factory located in Bhorgarh area. Over 22 fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving information about the fire at the factory located in the Dayal market.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North District), Ravi Kumar Singh stated that the incident occurred at a paint factory located in Alipur. “Three people working there have died in the unfortunate incident, while three others have got injured. Injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment. The cause of the fire is not known yet. The police are investigating the matter to ascertain the cause of the death,” DCP Singh said.

The police official further stated that the police are trying to identify the deceased and taking further legal action.

It is being said that the a search operation is being carried out at the factory along with cooling operation.

#WATCH | Alipur Fire | 22 Fire tenders reached the spot and fire was extinguished. 3 casualties so far. Search operation underway: Fire Service https://t.co/JOsrp4VZpB pic.twitter.com/VhPma6PDM4 — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

The number of casualties can increase, say police sources.

Further details are being awaited.