Hapur: A major collision occurred on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, early on Wednesday morning, resulting in a chain reaction of several vehicles crashing due to the dense fog that covered the area. The low visibility caused by the thick layer of fog contributed to the mishap, leaving multiple people injured.

Emergency services promptly responded, rushing the injured individuals to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The aftermath of the collision led to a significant traffic jam on the Delhi-Lucknow highway, disrupting normal commuting routes.

A video shared by news agency ANI captured the extent of the accident, showcasing damaged vehicles, including a jeep, a truck, and several cars. The severity of the collision prompted authorities to deploy cranes to clear the highway, relocating the damaged vehicles to the side of the road.

#WATCH | Hapur, Uttar Pradesh: Several vehicles collide due to dense fog on Delhi-Lucknow Highway. pic.twitter.com/NZLc7lrLev — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

Dense fog disrupts NCR, rain likely

On Wednesday morning, the national capital region found itself shrouded in a thick layer of dense fog, causing disruptions to both flight and train operations, as reported by officials. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the likelihood of light rain throughout the day in the city.

At 6:30 am, the Indira Gandhi Airport reported zero visibility due to the dense fog, persisting until 9 am. The adverse weather conditions prompted diversions of at least three flights, impacting operations at the Delhi airport.

Train services were also affected, with delays attributed to the ‘very dense’ fog. The IMD forecasts the possibility of light rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, towards the evening or night. Weather fluctuations are anticipated until February 3, courtesy of a western disturbance, with further changes expected thereafter, as per a senior official. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius, slightly below the season's average.

