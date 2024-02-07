Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 12:21 IST

Massive Pileup on Delhi-Lucknow Highway, Several Cars Collide Due to Zero Visibility Amid Dense Fog

Emergency services promptly responded, rushing the injured individuals to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Moumita Mukherjee
Massive Pileup on Delhi-Lucknow Highway, Several Cars Collide Due to Zero Visibility Amid Dense Fog
Massive Pileup on Delhi-Lucknow Highway, Several Cars Collide Due to Zero Visibility Amid Dense Fog | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hapur: A major collision occurred on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, early on Wednesday morning, resulting in a chain reaction of several vehicles crashing due to the dense fog that covered the area. The low visibility caused by the thick layer of fog contributed to the mishap, leaving multiple people injured.

Emergency services promptly responded, rushing the injured individuals to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The aftermath of the collision led to a significant traffic jam on the Delhi-Lucknow highway, disrupting normal commuting routes.

Advertisement

A video shared by news agency ANI captured the extent of the accident, showcasing damaged vehicles, including a jeep, a truck, and several cars. The severity of the collision prompted authorities to deploy cranes to clear the highway, relocating the damaged vehicles to the side of the road.

Dense fog disrupts NCR, rain likely

On Wednesday morning, the national capital region found itself shrouded in a thick layer of dense fog, causing disruptions to both flight and train operations, as reported by officials. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the likelihood of light rain throughout the day in the city.

Advertisement

At 6:30 am, the Indira Gandhi Airport reported zero visibility due to the dense fog, persisting until 9 am. The adverse weather conditions prompted diversions of at least three flights, impacting operations at the Delhi airport.

Train services were also affected, with delays attributed to the ‘very dense’ fog. The IMD forecasts the possibility of light rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, towards the evening or night. Weather fluctuations are anticipated until February 3, courtesy of a western disturbance, with further changes expected thereafter, as per a senior official. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius, slightly below the season's average.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 10:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  5. Sensex, Nifty open higher fueled by Asian markets

    Business News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement