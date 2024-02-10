Advertisement

Mathura: At least six people were injured in an incident of heavy stone-pelting in a Muslim colony in the temple town of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Chaos prevailed, as passersby ran to save their lives amid the attack. The incident occurred in the merchant locality of Raya Kotwali in the city.

As panic spread in the area after the stone-pelting, the police force was deployed. The police have taken five people into custody.

The reason for the stone-pelting attack is reportedly a land dispute and monetary transactions between unidentified people who were involved in the attack.

This is a developing story.