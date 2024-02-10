English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Mathura: 6 Injured in Stone-pelting in Minority Area, 5 Arrested by Police

Six people were injured in an incident of heavy stone-pelting in a Muslim colony in the temple town of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Shweta Parande
Mathura: Stone-pelting in minority area
Mathura: Stone-pelting in minority area | Image:Republic
Mathura: At least six people were injured in an incident of heavy stone-pelting in a Muslim colony in the temple town of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Chaos prevailed, as passersby ran to save their lives amid the attack. The incident occurred in the merchant locality of Raya Kotwali in the city.

As panic spread in the area after the stone-pelting, the police force was deployed. The police have taken five people into custody.

The reason for the stone-pelting attack is reportedly a land dispute and monetary transactions between unidentified people who were involved in the attack.

This is a developing story.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

