English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 00:26 IST

MCD Suspends Sanitation Workers For Approaching Court Even After Receiving Dues

The MCD has stated that payment of the same amount can be considered an attempt to cheat and the employees should refrain from engaging in such activities.

Aaquil Jameel
MCD
Delhi Civic Body suspended sanitation workers | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: At least 13 sanitation workers in the national capital's Narela and Sadar Paharganj zone have been suspended by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for approaching the Labour Court repeatedly alleging pending arrears even after receiving it more than once.

As per reports, the civic body had to undergo financial losses following the payment of arrears more than once to the workers. The corporation has stated that payment of the same amount can be considered an attempt to cheat and the employees should refrain from engaging in such activities.

Advertisement

The issue surfaced when the Labour Court got apprised that some sanitation workers are approaching the court even after receiving their dues. It was also informed that as per procedure, after the order of payment by the Labour Court is passed, the bank immediately credits the amount in the sanitation workers account from the municipal corporation bank account.

After the matter came to light, a preliminary investigation was launched. During the inquiry such fraudulent cases were reported from Narela and Sadar Paharganj zone, following which the workers were suspended.  

Advertisement

Furthermore, the civic body also issued a warning, asking the workers not to approach the court again and again for the same pending amount, else strict punitive and legal action might be taken against the offenders.
 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 00:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News27 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News31 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 34 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories37 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement