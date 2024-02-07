Advertisement

New Delhi: At least 13 sanitation workers in the national capital's Narela and Sadar Paharganj zone have been suspended by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for approaching the Labour Court repeatedly alleging pending arrears even after receiving it more than once.

As per reports, the civic body had to undergo financial losses following the payment of arrears more than once to the workers. The corporation has stated that payment of the same amount can be considered an attempt to cheat and the employees should refrain from engaging in such activities.



The issue surfaced when the Labour Court got apprised that some sanitation workers are approaching the court even after receiving their dues. It was also informed that as per procedure, after the order of payment by the Labour Court is passed, the bank immediately credits the amount in the sanitation workers account from the municipal corporation bank account.

After the matter came to light, a preliminary investigation was launched. During the inquiry such fraudulent cases were reported from Narela and Sadar Paharganj zone, following which the workers were suspended.



Furthermore, the civic body also issued a warning, asking the workers not to approach the court again and again for the same pending amount, else strict punitive and legal action might be taken against the offenders.

