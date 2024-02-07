Advertisement

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a warning for Indian people travelling to or living in Rakhine State, Myanmar. Due to worsening security conditions, a lack of communication means like phones, and shortages of important goods, all Indian citizens are urged not to go to Rakhine State.

“In view of the deteriorating security situation, disruption of means of telecommunications, including landlines, and severe scarcity of essential commodities, all Indian citizens are advised not to travel to the Rakhine State of Myanmar," the MEA statement read.

If any Indian citizens are already there, they should leave right away, the release added.

The advisory issued by MEA concerns the safety of Indian citizens in Rakhine State, and hence, as per the advisory, all Indians have been asked to avoid travelling to the region.