Ayodhya: At the Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22 at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be performing the Pran Pratishtha or consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol.

However, days before the main Pran Pratishtha puja on the day of the Ram Mandir inauguration, a 'Mahapujan' will be carried out starting from January 16.

Pt Laxmikant Dixit to lead Mahapujan and Pran Pratishtha

According to the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Acharya Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit will be leading a team of 121 Vedic scholars and ritualists for the Mahapujan and Pran Pratishtha.

The Government of UP page on social media shared more information. It said, “In Shri Ayodhya Ji, before Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji performs the rituals to mark the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol on January 22, the rituals of this ‘mahapujan’ will begin on January 16. The team of Vedic scholars and ritualists, led by Acharya Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit Ji, will start performing the basic rituals, including Sarva Prayashchit homam, Dashvid snan (bathing in the Saryu river), assuming his place by Yajman (person who perform yajna) and others on January 16 afternoon.”

Who is Acharya Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit?

Acharya Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit is an 86-year-old Vedic Karma Kanda (rituals) scholar, who specialises in Srauta, Smarta, Yajna, and consecration, among other rituals.

According to information on the scholar, Pandit Laxmikant Dixit belongs to the lineage of ‘Shivaji’ scholars. Pandit Gaga Bhatt, a 17th-century scholar from Kashi, is the ancestor of Acharya Dixit. Pandit Gaga Bhatt is said to have performed the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1674 as head of Hindavi Swarajya or the independent Maratha state.

Acharya Laxmikant Dixit and Gaga Bhatt’s ancestors were Brahmins who originally hailed from a village near Paithan, Maharashtra and had migrated to Varanasi.

Pandit Dixit will now be leading the team of Vedic scholars and ritualists performing the Pran Pratishtha and all the other pujas leading to the Ram Mandir inauguration.

“It is the blessings given to me by the legendary saints and seers that Kashi and I have been assigned the responsibility of supervising the consecration of Ram Lalla. I will be performing my duties with the blessings of Lord Ram,” Acharya Dixit said in an interview with a national daily.

WATCH | Pandit Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit, a Vedic scholar from Varanasi to lead the group of priests at the consecration ceremony of #LordShreeRam idol at Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya from 18th to 22nd January #ramtempleconsecration #RamTempleAyodhya… pic.twitter.com/v4R9duPfWS — DD India (@DDIndialive) January 4, 2024

As the nation gears up for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to Indian citizens to treat it as a ‘Deepotsava’.

The PM also urged the people of the country to undertake the cleansing of all temples ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya.