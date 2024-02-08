English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 22:53 IST

Meet the Man Who Created Entire Ramayana in One Picture, Painting to Be Up in Temple After Jan 22

Artist Mahesh Vaishnav, who has been in the painting business for about four decades, sheds light on the painting he has created for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Aaquil Jameel
Mahesh Vaishnav, who has been in the painting business for about four decades now, has created a unique artwork for the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Mahesh Vaishnav, who has been in the painting business for about four decades now, has created a unique artwork for the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya. | Image:Republic Digital
New Delhi: Ahead of the the Ram Temple consecration ceremony which is slated to take place on January 22, artist Mahesh Vaishnav –  who has been in the painting business for about four decades now  – sheds light on the artwork he has meticulously created for the holy Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In the painting created by Vaishnav, a total of 108 pictures have been used to depict the entire story of Ramayana in one single frame, and it is set to be placed inside the Ram Temple in Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony. 

Inspired by the dream, Vaishnav undertook the unique task of creation in which he also used cow dung.  

 

Elaborating on the painting, Vaishnav said his artwork will help people understand the Ramayana in a very simple way as it depicts the whole story in just one frame. 

"Those who haven't read the sacred book can also comprehend the Ramayana by just looking at this picture, Vaishnav told Republic, adding that Lord Hanuman came in his dreams and questioned him for not making his lord's ( Lord Ram) painting. 

Elaborating on the painting, Vaishnav said his artwork will help people understand the Ramayana in a very simple way as it depicts the whole story in just one frame. 

 

Inspired by the dream, Vaishnav undertook the unique task of creation in which he also used cow dung.  

Reflecting on his artistic journey, Vaishnav highlighted that all the important events from the epic Ramayana have been well-explained through the painting that took around 7 months to complete with the initial 2.5 months dedicated to creating the sketch.  

In the painting created by Vaishnav, a total of 108 pictures have been used to depict the entire story of Ramayana in one single frame

 

Claiming that he did not seek anyone's help to complete the work, Vaishnav further stated that the painting will be unveiled on 20 January in the national capital in the presence of BJP national President JP Nadda and Dhirendra Shastri, following which it will be transported to the holy city of Ayodhya on 22 January.  

Speaking exclusively with Republic Digital, Vaishnav mentioned that the main motive behind his painting was to reach more masses and inculcate in them a deeper understanding of the ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 20:36 IST

