In a compassionate gesture amid a tragic situation, the organs of a 15-year-old declared brain-dead were utilised to provide a new lease on life to two severely ill individuals during a midnight surgical operation at R&R Hospital in Delhi. The young donor happened to be the daughter of an Indian Army soldier. The news was shared on X by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Ministry of Defence. “A miraculous midnight surgical endeavor performed by the Transplant team of Command Hospital Chandimandir, by harvesting Liver and Kidneys from a brain-dead 15-year-old daughter of #IndianArmy Soldier," the post read.

Indian Army further informed that the harvested organs were flown by Indian Air Force to R&R Hospital, Delhi and successfully implanted into two critical patients.

"This Noble initiative of organ donation by the soldier in his hour of grief, bringing new hopes in others lives is highly commendable,” the post further read.

