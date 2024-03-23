Advertisement

Aizawl: A huge cache of arms and ammunition were seized and a Myanmar national was arrested in Mizoram's Champai district, the Assam Rifles said in a statement on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police made the seizure from Zokhawthar near the India-Myanmar border on Friday, it said.

Among the items seized are an M4 assault rifle with magazine, a German-made pistol with magazine, two double-barrel rifles, two single-barrel rifles, 20 rounds of 5.56 mm, six rounds of 9 mm and two helmets, it added.