Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 21:52 IST
Mizoram: Huge Cache of Arms, Ammunition Seized Near India-Myanmar Border, 1 Arrested
A huge cache of arms and ammunition were seized and a Myanmar national was arrested in Mizoram's Champai district, the Assam Rifles said in a statement on Saturday.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Aizawl: A huge cache of arms and ammunition were seized and a Myanmar national was arrested in Mizoram's Champai district, the Assam Rifles said in a statement on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police made the seizure from Zokhawthar near the India-Myanmar border on Friday, it said.
Advertisement
Among the items seized are an M4 assault rifle with magazine, a German-made pistol with magazine, two double-barrel rifles, two single-barrel rifles, 20 rounds of 5.56 mm, six rounds of 9 mm and two helmets, it added.
Advertisement
Published March 23rd, 2024 at 21:49 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.