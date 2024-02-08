English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

Moradabad Police's THIS Act to Ensure Public Safety & Welfare Amid Cold-Wave

Moradabad SSP spearheaded a comprehensive night operation to ensure public safety, focused on key locations, thorough checks, and cold weather welfare measures.

Digital Desk
Starting at 10 p.m., the operation involved police officers and a vigilant K9 squad conducting thorough inspections.
Image:ANI/ Moradabad Police
Moradabad: Local Police took significant steps towards ensuring security and public welfare by launching a night-time operation across the district. Led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hemraj Meena, the comprehensive checking operation aimed at maintaining safety and well-being, particularly focusing on key locations like railway stations, bus stands, hotels, and roadside eateries.

Starting at 10 p.m., the operation involved police officers and a vigilant K9 squad conducting thorough inspections. SSP Hemraj Meena highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating, "Look, today, from 10pm to late at night, a campaign was conducted throughout district, where special attention was given to checking if there were any suspicious individuals at places like railway stations, bus stands, hotels, and roadside eateries." 

The intensified efforts aimed to identify any suspicious activities along national and state highways. The police actively checked public spaces, ensuring that individuals were not facing difficulties during the cold night. Blankets and necessary arrangements were provided to combat the chilly weather. SSP Meena emphasised the commitment to public welfare, stating, “The cold weather was observed to ensure that people were not facing any difficulties; blankets and arrangements for staying warm were confirmed.”

As part of the initiative, night shelters with essential facilities were set up near the railway station. The campaign extended to platforms, where passengers were found resting comfortably. SSP Hemraj Meena reported, "Night shelters have been constructed near the railway station with all the necessary facilities. Even on the platforms where passengers rest, it was noted that people were found resting comfortably, and no suspicious items were discovered.”

The district-wide collaboration involved the active participation of the dog squad team, state officials, and station in-charges. SSP Meena highlighted the extensive security checks, stating, "This campaign is being carried out across the entire district, with thorough checks being conducted everywhere. The dog squad team, state officials, and station in-charges, along with their respective teams, have been involved in this checking." 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

