Updated January 13th, 2024 at 18:54 IST

Mumbai: Forest Dept Camps to Treat Birds, Animals Injured Due to Kite Strings During Makar Sankranti

Officials said that the three-day treatment camp is being held in the western suburb of Khar and will continue till Monday.

Abhishek Tiwari
Injured bird
Forest department in Mumbai is camping for 3-days to treat injured birds during Makar Sankranti. | Image:Representational
Mumbai: The forest department in Mumbai will begin a three-day camping from Saturday to treat birds and other animals injured due to kite strings during the Makar Sankranti festival. The forest department officials, in association with two other organisations, will camp in the city to ensure that every injured wildlife gets timely better treatment. 

Officials said that the three-day treatment camp is being held in the western suburb of Khar and will continue till Monday. 

According to a forest department official, the camp is being held by the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) in collaboration with RiWild Sanctuary and the forest department. 

The honorary wildlife warden of the forest department, Pawan Sharma said that several birds, animals and reptiles are injured after getting entangled in discarded kite strings during Makar Sankranti every year. 

"We are trying to spread awareness among people about celebrating the festival responsibly and ensuring that they don't use glass-coated strings to fly kites. We appeal to citizens to fly kites in open spaces and not discard strings everywhere," Sharma said.

Dr Rina Dev, president of the RiWild Sanctuary, said, the glass-coating on kite strings proves fatal for birds and animals, and many of them lose wings and limbs.
 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 18:54 IST

