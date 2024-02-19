Hyderabad-bound Vistara flight returns minutes after taking off from the Mumbai airport | Image: Reuters/ Representational

Mumbai: In a major chaotic situation, a Hyderabad-bound Vistara flight returned to Mumbai Airport minutes after taking off from the airport after it detected a technical snag mid air. The incident took place on Saturday after the flight operating from Mumbai to Hyderabad detected some technical issue after it took off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The flight managed to take a safe landing amid all safety measures put on alert.

According to the airline, following the incident, an alternate aircraft was arranged to fly the passengers to their destination.

Alternate flight was arranged for the passengers

The airline in its statement stated, “Shortly after take-off, a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK531 operating from Mumbai to Hyderabad on 17 February 2024.”

As a precautionary step, in accordance with the standard operating procedures, “the pilots decided to turn back and landed the flight safely at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai”, Vistara said.

The airline, however, did not reveal the number of people onboard.

The aircraft is undergoing necessary checks before resuming operations, Vistara said, adding that another aircraft was arranged and it departed shortly thereafter to complete the journey.

All efforts were made to minimise inconvenience to the customers including offering them refreshments, it said.

