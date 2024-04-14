×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 00:05 IST

Mumbai: Mother Stabs Drug Addict Son to Death, Investigation Is On

Police have registered a case of murder following the incident which occurred in the afternoon. No arrest has been made so far, an official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun
Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: A 24-year-old drug addict was allegedly stabbed to death by his 50-year-old mother in Oshiwara area of Mumbai on Saturday when she tried to stop him from stealing valuables from their home, police said. Police have registered a case of murder following the incident which occurred in the afternoon. No arrest has been made so far, an official said.

According to police, an argument broke out between the victim, Shivkumar Shitlaprasad Dubey, and his mother Bindu Dubey after she caught him stealing valuables.

Advertisement

"Shivkumar started hitting his mother when, in a fit of rage, she fatally stabbed him in his chest with a kitchen knife," as per the First Information Report.

Further investigation is underway. 

Advertisement

Published April 14th, 2024 at 00:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Students

More focus on quality edu

2 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

2 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

3 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

4 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

5 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

6 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

6 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

6 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

6 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

6 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

14 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

16 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

18 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

19 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

21 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

22 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

22 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo