Mumbai: A 24-year-old drug addict was allegedly stabbed to death by his 50-year-old mother in Oshiwara area of Mumbai on Saturday when she tried to stop him from stealing valuables from their home, police said. Police have registered a case of murder following the incident which occurred in the afternoon. No arrest has been made so far, an official said.

According to police, an argument broke out between the victim, Shivkumar Shitlaprasad Dubey, and his mother Bindu Dubey after she caught him stealing valuables.

"Shivkumar started hitting his mother when, in a fit of rage, she fatally stabbed him in his chest with a kitchen knife," as per the First Information Report.

Further investigation is underway.