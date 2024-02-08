Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on Friday, January 12, 2024. The new sea link, officially named the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link, is being touted as India’s longest sea bridge yet.

At 21.8 km, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will have 6 lanes, with 3 lanes in each direction. Take a look at some pictures of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

Photos: Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

PM Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai to flag off the ambitious sea bridge, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, an engineering marvel.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will connect south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, Thane and also the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Commuters will be able to save 1.5 hours of travel time with the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

The toll charge for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be Rs 250 for a one-way trip and Rs 375 for a round trip.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link travel time to south Mumbai will be 20 minutes one way. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will connect Sewri (near Wadala) in Mumbai to the Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai (Raigarh district).

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be connected to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway to make travel to Pune easier. The MTHL bridge will have interchanges on National Highway 4B at Sewri, Shivaji Nagar, Jassi and Chirle in Mumbai.

The six-lane MTHL is the road project of the government, built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Out of the 21.8 km stretch of the MTHL, 16.5 km is above the sea and 5.5 km is on land in Mumbai.

The construction of the MTHL bridge began in 2018, and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The MTHL was built at a cost of around Rs 17,843 crore.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link bridge will be able to take on a daily load of traffic of over 70,000 vehicles. The maximum speed on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is 100 kmph.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is the 12th longest bridge in the world.

"The inauguration of the MTHL by PM Modi on January 12 will pave the way for economic growth and development in the surrounding regions," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Photos courtesy: CM Eknath Shinde social media and MMRDA.