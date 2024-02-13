Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

Virar to Alibaug in A Metro: Big Update On Mumbai's Longest Metro Project

The examination of the feasibility of the metro rail project spanning 136 km connecting Virar with Alibaug in the state has been started by the MSRDC.

Abhishek Tiwari
Virar-Alibaug Metro Project
Virar-Alibaug Metro Project | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: In a major development, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has embarked on a significant approach by initiating the examination of the feasibility of the metro rail project spanning 136 km connecting Virar with Alibaug in the state. This metro rail line project is being considered as the longest metro line in Mumbai. The project is said to be the part of the Rs 55,000 crore Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, which also includes 14-lane expressway aiming to enhance transportation on the route.

Reports suggest that the said multimodal corridor, which has been designed with a 14-lane expressway providing a speed limit of 120 kmph, is scheduled to be completed by 2030. The project marks a significant departure from its usual focus on roads, rail, metro and bridges.

Project will be completed in two phases

The project will be completed in two phases. During phase-1 work, a 98.5 km stretch from Navghar to Balavali will be completed, while during the phase-2 work, a 129.9 km stretch from Balavali to Alibaug will be carried out.

The proposed metro line, expected to feature around 40 stations, will run parallel to this corridor, connecting vital  Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) suburbs.

As per an official source, the detailed report on the project after the initial feasibility study is projected to conclude within the next 6 to 8 months. The metro line aims to link the proposed Navi Mumbai airport and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) at Navi Mumbai.

Virar-Alibaug Metro Project In Brief

  •  MSRDC is examining the feasibility of a 136km metro rail from Virar to Alibaug
  •  This would be Mumbai Metropolitan Region's longest metro rail
  •  Metro is expected to be complete by 2030
  •  Phase 1 of Virar-Alibaugh will be 98.5 km from Navghar to Balavali
  •  Phase 2 stretches 129.9 km from Balavali to Alibaug
     
Published February 13th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

