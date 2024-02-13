Advertisement

Mumbai: In a major development, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has embarked on a significant approach by initiating the examination of the feasibility of the metro rail project spanning 136 km connecting Virar with Alibaug in the state. This metro rail line project is being considered as the longest metro line in Mumbai. The project is said to be the part of the Rs 55,000 crore Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, which also includes 14-lane expressway aiming to enhance transportation on the route.

Reports suggest that the said multimodal corridor, which has been designed with a 14-lane expressway providing a speed limit of 120 kmph, is scheduled to be completed by 2030. The project marks a significant departure from its usual focus on roads, rail, metro and bridges.

Project will be completed in two phases

The project will be completed in two phases. During phase-1 work, a 98.5 km stretch from Navghar to Balavali will be completed, while during the phase-2 work, a 129.9 km stretch from Balavali to Alibaug will be carried out.

The proposed metro line, expected to feature around 40 stations, will run parallel to this corridor, connecting vital Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) suburbs.

As per an official source, the detailed report on the project after the initial feasibility study is projected to conclude within the next 6 to 8 months. The metro line aims to link the proposed Navi Mumbai airport and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) at Navi Mumbai.

Virar-Alibaug Metro Project In Brief

MSRDC is examining the feasibility of a 136km metro rail from Virar to Alibaug

This would be Mumbai Metropolitan Region's longest metro rail

Metro is expected to be complete by 2030

Phase 1 of Virar-Alibaugh will be 98.5 km from Navghar to Balavali

Phase 2 stretches 129.9 km from Balavali to Alibaug

