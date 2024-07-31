Published 22:29 IST, July 31st 2024
Man Dies After Slashing Himself During Fight With Wife in Nagpur District
Afroz Khan Javed Khan Pathan got into an altercation with his wife Gulshan Aara during which he took a knife and slashed his neck in a fit of rage.
Man dies after slashing himself during fight with wife in Nagpur district | Image: Unsplash/ Representational
