sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections 2024 | Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Paris Olympics | Kerala Landslides |

Published 22:29 IST, July 31st 2024

Man Dies After Slashing Himself During Fight With Wife in Nagpur District

Afroz Khan Javed Khan Pathan got into an altercation with his wife Gulshan Aara during which he took a knife and slashed his neck in a fit of rage.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Stab
Man dies after slashing himself during fight with wife in Nagpur district | Image: Unsplash/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

22:29 IST, July 31st 2024