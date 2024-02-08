English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

Namibian Cheetah Shaurya Passes Away, Body Sent for Postmortem

The animal was recovered from the forest area after it was tranquilised and in weak condition on Tuesday morning.

Abhishek Tiwari
Cheetah
Another Namibian Cheetah died on Tuesday. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • 1 min read
Sheopur: Another Namibian Cheetah Shaurya inhabiting Kuno National Park on Tuesday passed away due to unknown reasons. The animal was recovered from the forest area after it was tranquilised and in weak condition on Tuesday morning and was given medical assistance. But, the Cheetah didn’t sustain and died in the afternoon.

The Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest stated that at around 3.17 pm on January 16, Namibian Cheetah Shaurya passed away. Around 11 am in the morning, incoordination and staggering gait was observed by the tracking team following which the animal was tranquilized and weakness was found.

According to the statement issued by the Director Lion Project, following the observation made by the forest department team, the animal was revived but complications arose post revival and the animal failed to respond to CPR.

The body of the animal has been sent for postmortem. The cause of the death will be ascertained after the postmortem. 

The cheetah was translocated from Namibia at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. This is the 10th death among cheetahs brought in India from Namibia in 2022. 
 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

