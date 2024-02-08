Updated January 16th, 2024 at 17:22 IST
Namibian Cheetah Shaurya Passes Away, Body Sent for Postmortem
The animal was recovered from the forest area after it was tranquilised and in weak condition on Tuesday morning.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Sheopur: Another Namibian Cheetah Shaurya inhabiting Kuno National Park on Tuesday passed away due to unknown reasons. The animal was recovered from the forest area after it was tranquilised and in weak condition on Tuesday morning and was given medical assistance. But, the Cheetah didn’t sustain and died in the afternoon.
The Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest stated that at around 3.17 pm on January 16, Namibian Cheetah Shaurya passed away. Around 11 am in the morning, incoordination and staggering gait was observed by the tracking team following which the animal was tranquilized and weakness was found.
Advertisement
According to the statement issued by the Director Lion Project, following the observation made by the forest department team, the animal was revived but complications arose post revival and the animal failed to respond to CPR.
The body of the animal has been sent for postmortem. The cause of the death will be ascertained after the postmortem.
Advertisement
The cheetah was translocated from Namibia at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. This is the 10th death among cheetahs brought in India from Namibia in 2022.
Advertisement
Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:19 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire ProposalWorld21 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.