To ensure smooth and fast transportation of the ambulance carrying the organ, around 35 traffic police personnel were deployed on the dedicated green corridor. | Image: Republic Digital

Advertisement

New Delhi: In an act synonymous to new lease of life, the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday successfully facilitated the transportation of a cadaveric liver in a span of 18 minutes through a 16 km-long green corridor, thereby ensuring the timely delivery of life-saving organ(s). The cadaveric liver was transported from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to the Akash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital in Dwarka, through a joint initiative carried out by healthcare institutions, law enforcement agencies, and transportation authorities.

“The deployment of a green corridor ensured that the organ reached its destination in the shortest possible time, minimising transit delays and maximising the viability of the organ for transplantation”, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) New Delhi Range Prashant Priya Gautam said.

Advertisement

To ensure smooth and fast transportation of the ambulance carrying the organ, around 35 traffic police personnel were deployed on the dedicated green corridor.

"The Delhi Traffic Police extends its heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders involved in this collaborative effort, including healthcare professionals, transportation authorities, and the general public, whose support and cooperation were instrumental in making this life-saving mission a resounding success", Gautam added.

Advertisement

The Delhi Traffic Police has, from time to time, prioritised the transportation of critical medical supplies including organs for transplantation, in order to support healthcare initiatives and save lives.