NIA Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations in Hyderabad, Probes Alleged Maoist Links

Hyderabad: NIA officials carried out searches on Thursday in Hyderabad at the residence of Ravi Sharma in LB Nagar and Himayatnagar and multiple other locations in the city. The centarl probe agency team was investigating alleged connections with Maoists. The NIA officials are conducting searching at the residence of Venugopal, who is the son-in-law of Varavara Rao.

