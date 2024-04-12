×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 17:16 IST

Nigerian Man Arrested By NCB For Drug Peddling in Goa, Further Probe is Underway

A Nigerian man was held by NCB on Wednesday in Goa for drug peddling, seized properties worth Rs 1.06 crore and further probe is underway, officials said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nigerian Man Arrested By NCB For Drug Peddling in Goa, Further Probe is Underway
Nigerian Man Arrested By NCB For Drug Peddling in Goa, Further Probe is Underway | Image:Representational Image: ANI
  • 1 min read
Panaji: A Nigerian man named Stanley was arrested in Candolim in Goa on Wednesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau as part of an operation that began in February, an official said on Thursday.

"On February 13, a man named Raju S living in Saligao village in North Goa was held with 7.35 grams of cocaine. The probe into the case led us to the racket's kingpin Stanley and the latter's wife Usha C," he said.

"Following leads, Stanley's house was raided on February 15 and we learnt he was earlier arrested on February 5 by Telangana police in an NDPS Act case. We held his associate Michael on February 16 and Usha C on February 21," the official informed.

The NCB started the process of seizing properties bought from the proceeds of drugs deals, he said.

"We seized properties worth Rs 1.06 crore of Stanley and Usha C on April 4. On April 10, we arrested Stanley. Further probe into this drug peddling network is underway," the official said. 

(Inputs taken from PTI)

Published April 11th, 2024 at 17:16 IST

